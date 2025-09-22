Reactions as controversial city Prophet DAVID OWUOR reveals the sound of the final trumpet (VIDEO)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Controversial city prophet, David Owuor, has once again set tongues wagging after unveiling what he claimed to be the sound of the final trumpet, sparking a heated debate among Kenyans.

In the viral video, Owuor can be seen mimicking a sound he described as a divine revelation of how the trumpet of the end times will sound.

The bizarre revelation has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions.

Supporters hailed him as the “End-time Prophet of God”, while critics dismissed the act as theatrics meant to stir emotions and maintain a cult-like following.

“This is powerful. The church must prepare,” one of his brainwashed followers commented.

But a skeptic fired back, “How do you record the sound of the final trumpet before the end has even come?”

Owuor has always sparked debate online for his prophecies and biblical teachings.

Some accuse him of misleading his brainwashed followers, while others believe that he is a true man of God.

Watch the video.

Prophet DAVID OWUOR reveals the sound of the final trumpet pic.twitter.com/UYCllVSF9W — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST