Reactions as controversial city Prophet DAVID OWUOR reveals the sound of the final trumpet (VIDEO)

Monday, September 22, 2025 - Controversial city
prophet, David Owuor, has once again set tongues wagging after unveiling
what he claimed to be the sound of the final trumpet, sparking
a heated debate among Kenyans.
In the viral video, Owuor can be seen mimicking a sound he
described as a divine revelation of how the trumpet of the end times will sound.
The bizarre revelation has since gone viral, drawing mixed
reactions.
Supporters hailed him as the “End-time Prophet
of God”, while critics dismissed the act as theatrics meant to stir
emotions and maintain a cult-like following.
“This is powerful. The church must prepare,” one of his
brainwashed followers commented.
But a skeptic fired back, “How do you record the sound of
the final trumpet before the end has even come?”
Owuor has always sparked debate online for his prophecies
and biblical teachings.
Some accuse him of misleading his brainwashed followers,
while others believe that he is a true man of God.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Prophet DAVID OWUOR reveals the sound of the final trumpet pic.twitter.com/UYCllVSF9W— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 22, 2025
0 Comments