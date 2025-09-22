Married Kenyan doctor exposed for going on a date with an X slay queen intern - VAR imevunja ndoa (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Drama has erupted on social media after a well-known married doctor, popular on X, was busted for secretly going on a date with a slay queen intern.

The scandal unfolded when the lady in question shared glamorous photos at Paradise Lost, a scenic picnic site, while posing next to a sleek Range Rover.

Moments later, sharp-eyed netizens noticed that the married doc had also posted photos at the same location on the very same day.

To make matters worse, online detectives quickly established that the luxury Range Rover the lady was flaunting actually belongs to the married tweep.

This revelation sparked hilarious and heated reactions across X, with many users accusing the man of carelessly parading his double life.

One user summed up the drama with a viral comment: “Hii Nairobi mnacheza raff sana. Sasa VAR imevunja ndoa.”

The exposé has since stirred endless banter online, with memes and jokes flooding the timelines.

While the married doctor is yet to respond, social media users insist that the evidence is already “clear as day.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST