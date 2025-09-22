SHOCK as Litein Boys High School student is spotted brandishing an axe during chaos (VIDEO)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - A disturbing video has surfaced from Litein Boys High School, showing a student brandishing an axe as chaos erupted at the institution on Sunday night.

The masked student, seemingly intent on causing destruction, can be seen gripping the axe while his peers went on a violent rampage.

At one point, he is heard lamenting, “Hii ni ufala,” as the unrest escalated.

The strike was triggered after the school management declined a request by learners to watch the highly anticipated English Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The refusal quickly spiraled into violence, with property destroyed and sections of the school set ablaze.

The shocking footage has raised fresh concerns over rising indiscipline and criminal behavior in schools.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

Litein Boys High School...........??? pic.twitter.com/w0rJXG6P5X — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 22, 2025

