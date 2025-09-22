OSCAR SUDI attends a church service with his first wife amid claims that his second wife ran away over marital disputes (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Kipchumba Sudi, stepped out in public with his first wife during a thanksgiving ceremony in Uasin Gishu over the weekend, even as fresh rumours swirl regarding turbulence in his polygamous marriage.

Photos shared online show Sudi and his first wife seated side by side in the ceremony, appearing calm and composed.

Their united front, however, comes at a time when social media has been awash with speculation that his second wife allegedly left their matrimonial home following simmering domestic disputes.

Sudi, known for his fiery political rhetoric, has not publicly addressed the marital rumours, leaving Kenyans to continue speculating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST