A LADY finds herself in an Airbnb in Nairobi West with a strange man after a night of heavy drinking - He did the unthinkable to her







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - A 23-year-old lady reportedly found herself in an Airbnb in Nairobi West with a man she barely knew following a night of heavy partying and alcohol.

According to her account, the night started with drinks and fun with friends, but things quickly spiraled out of control when she blacked out.

She later woke up in an Airbnb next to an unfamiliar man, only to discover later that he had allegedly taken advantage of her in her vulnerable state.

The shaken lady says she has since reported the incident, claiming that she was lured into the Airbnb without her knowledge.

The matter is now under investigation.

Below is the heartbreaking story shared by Njeri Migwi, the founder of Usikimye, a local NGO that helps vulnerable women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST