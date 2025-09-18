She was planning to leave her matrimonial home a day before - Details emerge about ESTHER GATI, the woman torched by her husband at Daraja Mbili, Kisii (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about the tragic death of Esther Gati, the Kisii businesswoman who was torched by her husband, Fred Mokaya, in a shocking incident at Daraja Mbili.

Sources close to the family revealed that Esther had confided in friends and relatives that she was planning to leave her troubled marriage just a day before her life was brutally cut short.

Behind the glamorous photos she often shared online with her husband, it is now clear that the couple’s relationship had been marred by bitter disputes and irreconcilable differences.

On the night of the incident, Mokaya allegedly set Esther ablaze before attempting to stage the crime scene as a gas explosion.

A viral video showed him fleeing the burning house with severe burns, but detectives later established that the gas cylinder was intact.

Esther, who became a stepmother to Mokaya’s children after his first wife left, was a hardworking and successful boutique owner.

Friends allege that Mokaya preyed on her stability and financial success.

