Are our M-Pesa accounts really safe? MULAMWAH slams Safaricom after his mobile number was replaced without consent! See their response!





Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Kenyan comedian Mulamwah has stirred an online buzz after claiming that his WhatsApp account was hacked and his mobile number replaced without consent.

Taking to social media on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, he expressed frustration with Safaricom’s customer service, accusing the telco of failing to act swiftly and questioning the safety of funds held in M-Pesa.

“This has to stop. Are our M-Pesa accounts really safe? Someone is using my number, fully replaced. I asked for it to be blocked - nothing was done,” he wrote, suggesting possible insider fraud.

In response, Safaricom confirmed that Mulamwah’s line was barred at 1:47 AM on the same day and clarified that WhatsApp is not part of its service portfolio.

“David, we can confirm we replied by email that the number was barred as of 18/9/2025 01:47:17 AM. WhatsApp is not a Safaricom service; please engage the platform directly,” Safaricom Care stated.

The telco assured that while it can secure SIM lines, it cannot intervene in issues related to third-party apps like WhatsApp.

Safaricom shared WhatsApp’s official support link for stolen accounts and apologized for the inconvenience, reaffirming its commitment to customer safety.



