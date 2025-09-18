WAFULA arrested while attempting to flee to Nairobi after killing 2nd year University student FAITH KILISWA at a guest house in Bungoma (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - The man linked to the brutal killing of a university student in Matete has been identified as Dubicuss Wafula, a resident of Nalondo in Bungoma County.

Wafula is accused of murdering Faith Kiliswa Namakwangwachi, a second-year student University student at Mbande Guest House on Wednesday night.

The young woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in what police have described as a cold-blooded attack.

The tragedy comes barely a month after Faith laid her mother to rest on August 23rd, following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Her tragic death has left the family and community devastated.

After committing the crime, Wafula fled the scene but was intercepted in Muhoroni while attempting to escape to Nairobi.

He is currently in custody at Kakamega Police Station as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST