See what was recovered after a Mazda was involved in an accident in Thika, killing the owner on the spot - Don’t drink and drive (PHOTO)







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - A tragic accident has left netizens talking after a Mazda car crashed in Thika, killing its owner on the spot.

According to witnesses, the vehicle lost control and veered off the road before overturning, leaving the driver with fatal injuries.

What has caught the attention of many, however, is what was recovered inside the wreckage.

A bottle of liquor was pulled from the wreckage, sparking speculation that the deceased may have been driving under the influence.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST