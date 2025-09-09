He was intoxicated - Details emerge as DCI officer who shot dead 2 people in Thika after his Audi was torched by boda boda riders is arraigned







Tuesday, September 9, 2025- Deputy Registrar Jackline Karani on Monday ordered that Erick Gitonga Nyaga remain in police custody at Kiambu Police Station pending a ruling on a detention application filed by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Nyaga, who appeared before the Kiambu Law Courts, is accused of fatally shooting two boda boda riders along the Thika-Garissa Highway on Sunday, September 7th.

IPOA is seeking to detain him for 21 more days to complete investigations.

According to IPOA’s Assistant Director of Forensics, Paul Njehia, the incident began when Nyaga’s black Audi collided with a motorcycle, sparking unrest from local riders who set his vehicle ablaze.

Njehia told the court that traffic officers found Nyaga, who is a DCI officer, seemingly intoxicated at the scene, where he allegedly opened fire and killed Kennedy Ojuma (38) and Stephen Mwenda (39).

Nyaga was arrested and booked at Thika Police Station.

His licensed firearm, a Duma pistol (serial number D09220515), together with ammunition, was recovered as evidence.

IPOA says extended detention will allow time for ballistic testing, autopsies, witness interviews, and further scene examination.

Nyaga’s lawyer, Philip Langat, opposed the application, citing constitutional limits on detention and arguing that his client has not interfered with the probe.

He also asked that Nyaga’s clothing from the incident be preserved for the defense and, if detention is unavoidable, that he be held at Gigiri Police Station for security reasons.

The ODPP supported IPOA’s request, noting Nyaga is not an “ordinary civilian” but a licensed firearm holder capable of influencing investigations.

