DP KINDIKI drives himself to church in his multi-million Toyota Land Cruiser J250 (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Sunday surprised many when he personally drove himself to a church service in Tharaka Nithi County.

Kindiki arrived behind the wheel of his sleek, multi-million-shilling Toyota Land Cruiser J250, drawing attention from congregants and locals who had gathered for the service.

His decision to drive himself, instead of being chauffeured as is common with top Government officials, sparked mixed reactions.

Supporters praised him for his humility and down-to-earth nature, saying it reflected his deep connection with ordinary Kenyans.

Others, however, pointed out the high cost of the luxury vehicle, questioning whether such displays send the right message at a time when many citizens are grappling with economic hardship.

The DP has in recent weeks intensified his presence in his home County, balancing official duties with church and grassroots engagements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST