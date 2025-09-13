See what police officers recovered from a heavily tinted Toyota Harrier after a high-speed chase (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 13, 2025 - A dramatic police operation unfolded yesterday at Ndurio Trading Centre when officers from Ndurio Police Post, acting on actionable intelligence, intercepted a white Toyota Harrier suspected of involvement in illicit activities.

The vehicle, bearing registration number KCG 426D, was flagged down by officers at a temporary roadblock.

However, the driver attempted to flee the scene by making a sudden U-turn, prompting a high-speed chase.

The suspect later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, evading arrest.

The vehicle was later towed to Kobujoi Police Station, where a thorough search was conducted.

The officers recovered three sets of number plates bearing registration numbers KCM 924K, KBK 469Y, and KBU 152S; forty-five jerricans each containing 30 litres of a liquid suspected to be ethanol; two rolls of cannabis sativa; one mobile phone; and a laminated smart driving licence.

The vehicle has been detained at Kobujoi Police Station, and all recovered items have been secured as exhibits.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is still at large.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) commended members of the public for their continued support in the fight against crime and reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling networks involved in the distribution of illicit liquor and narcotics.

"The NPS remains vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens by continuing to crack down on illicit trade and related criminal activities," the statement read.

Police are urging anyone with information that could aid in the arrest of the suspect to come forward.