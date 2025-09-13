Police recover bhang after motorcycle accident in Migori (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Police officers from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) in Suna East Sub-County, Migori, recovered a motorcycle carrying suspected bhang following a self-involved accident along the Kawa–Migori Road.

The motorcycle was found abandoned with bloodstains on its dashboard.

Upon inspection, the officers discovered 160 rolls and nine 'brooms' of a substance suspected to be bhang.

Both the motorcycle and the recovered exhibits have been secured at Migori Police Station for further action, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

The National Police Service commends the officers involved in the recovery and remains steadfast in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, which continues to pose a serious threat to public safety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST