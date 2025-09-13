GACHAGUA issues plea to Kenyan youth as he launches his manifesto and declares 2027 presidential bid







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Former Deputy President and Democratic Change Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has officially declared his intention to run for President in the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking at a rally in Ruiru on Saturday, September 13th, Gachagua launched a scathing attack on his former ally, accusing Ruto of betrayal and deception.

“Ruto came here on pretenses and lied to us. He was a hyena in sheep’s clothing,” Gachagua told supporters, referencing his role in Ruto’s 2022 campaign.

Gachagua unveiled key pillars of his manifesto, pledging to restore free education, improve healthcare access and abolish the controversial housing levy.

“Children will get free education like under Mwai Kibaki.”

“Hospitals will have medicine, and women will give birth without paying. The housing fund will be scrapped,” he said.

He made a direct appeal to Gen Z voters, invoking recent youth-led protests.

“You can’t vote back someone who killed our youth. Gen Z, register as voters.”

“Wake up early, vote, and the rest will follow,” he urged.

Joining him was Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, who claimed Gachagua’s rallies face more resistance than others, suggesting he is feared by the establishment.

Thang’wa controversially proposed adding a pledge to jail Ruto to Gachagua’s manifesto.

Since his impeachment in October 2024, Gachagua has intensified his political activities, positioning himself as a leading opposition figure ahead of the 2027 race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST