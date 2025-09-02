SARAFINA SALIM rendered a single mother for the 4th time after her affair with a married man ends in heartbreak





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Kikuyu benga songbird, Sarafina Salim, has once again found herself in the spotlight after reports emerged that she has been abandoned by a married lover who impregnated her.

Sources close to the singer reveal that the affair, which was kept under wraps, ended abruptly after the man walked out on her shortly after she delivered.

Word has it that the US-based man had invited Sarafina to America after allegedly chasing away his wife.

He reportedly convinced her to have a child with him, promising to help secure her citizenship.

However, tables turned after she gave birth.

The man allegedly kicked her out together with her five-month-old baby and later reconciled with his wife.

Sarafina was left with no choice but to return to Kenya with her newborn.

The development has now left the celebrated benga artist a single mother for the fourth time, sparking a heated debate online.

While some fans sympathize with her plight, others have criticized her choices in relationships.



