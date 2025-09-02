"I am happily married and I don’t need a Ben 10 - PASSARIS speaks after MIGUNA exposed her alleged Congolese Ben 10 (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has once again stirred online conversations after revealing that she was forced to change her WhatsApp number following a flood of steamy messages from randy Gen Z admirers.

The 60-year-old legislator said the younger men, popularly known as Ben 10s, had been persistently “shooting their shots” by sending unsolicited photos of their ‘tools’.

“I am a happily married woman, and I don’t need a Ben 10. Sending me some photos is disrespectful.”

“I had to change my WhatsApp number because of such characters,” Passaris lamented.

Passaris has been married for decades to Pius Ngugi, the reclusive 81-year-old billionaire and industrialist behind several successful businesses.

She has repeatedly emphasized her commitment to her marriage, warning Gen Zs to steer clear.

The revelation comes just weeks after fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna sensationally accused Passaris of having a secret fling with a young Congolese man.

Miguna even shared alleged intimate photos of the legislator with the stylish “Ben 10,” accompanied by the cryptic remark: “Choices have consequences.”

While Passaris has not directly addressed Miguna’s claims, her blunt response to younger admirers suggests she is intent on stamping out rumors and reasserting her public image as a devoted wife.



