Mimi Ndio Tajiri Hii Town - DIANA MARUA flaunts wads of cash and mocks former teachers and classmates (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Singer Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, has once again set tongues wagging after posting a viral video where she proudly flashed stacks of cash while playfully mocking her former teachers and classmates.

In the clip, the content creator is seen holding wads of money as she recalls her school days, singling out a former prefect named Esther.

According to Diana, Esther always wrote her name as “noise maker number one” on the infamous class list.

She also mentioned Brian Wanyila and Viviana Miji, who she claims were the “teachers’ favorites.”

“Eh, where is that prefect, Esther? You used to put me on the list of noise makers. The class darlings, Brian and Viviana - you were the favorites. But look now!” Diana joked.

The mother of three then switched gears, boasting of her success. “I am the richest person in this town. Find me, and I’ll buy you something. I run this - Diana B, number one rich person!” she declared.

The dramatic video has sparked mixed reactions online.

While many praised her bold “zero to hero” journey, others felt the display was unnecessarily flashy.

Watch the video.

