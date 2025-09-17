SAKAJA exposes cross-border cartels trafficking children to work as street vendors in Nairobi CBD







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has sounded the alarm over organized cartels allegedly trafficking children into forced street vending within the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

Speaking during a radio interview on September 17th, 2025, Sakaja revealed disturbing details about criminal syndicates exploiting minors, including a case involving a 13-year-old Burundian boy who was assaulted while selling groundnuts.

Sakaja said the boy was part of a network that demanded monthly payments of Ksh 2,000 from trafficked children, with handlers based in Kawangware controlling their movements and earnings.

“I took him in to care for him, but he couldn’t return to school - he didn’t understand English,” Sakaja explained.

Adding: "I'm also trying to get the street families a better life.”

“I'm collaborating with the Kenya National Police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because some families and children are not even Kenyan.”

The Governor emphasized that the issue goes beyond local street families and requires coordination with national and foreign agencies.

“This is not just about removing street families. It’s a security and diplomatic issue,” he said.

Sakaja’s revelations come amid his broader crackdown on informal vending in the CBD.

He linked the uncontrolled mushrooming of tent structures to deeper issues of urban disorder and exploitation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST