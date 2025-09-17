Blow to WAITITU as High Court delivers verdict on application challenging his 12-year jail sentence in Ksh 588 corruption case







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has suffered a major blow after the High Court upheld his 12-year prison sentence in a high-profile Ksh 588 million corruption case.

The ruling, delivered on Tuesday, September 16th, by Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna, dismissed Waititu’s application filed on August 28th seeking to overturn the conviction.

The court sided with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who argued that Waititu’s appeal lacked sufficient legal merit.

This decision comes just weeks after Waititu was released on a Ksh 53 million bond pending appeal, which he failed to meet due to stringent conditions requiring a bank guarantee.

Waititu was convicted in February 2025 for irregularly receiving Ksh 25 million linked to a flawed tender process.

The court found he had violated principles of good Governance and misused public funds.

He was given the option to pay a fine of Ksh53.5 million or serve a 12-year sentence at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

In addition to the jail term, Waititu was barred from holding public office for 10 years.

His wife, Susan Wangare, was also fined Ksh 500,000 or sentenced to one year in prison.

Waititu remains behind bars as his legal avenues narrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST