SABINA CHEGE weighs in on why RIGATHI GACHAGUA can still vie for Presidency in 2027 despite impeachment







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Jubilee Party Nominated MP, Sabina Chege, has weighed in on the eligibility of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to contest the presidency in 2027, despite his impeachment.

Speaking on TV 47 on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, Chege argued that Gachagua, now leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), may still qualify to run.

“I think, unless all avenues of appeal have been exhausted, Rigathi Gachagua may have a chance to vie in 2027.”

“We have cases of impeached people who were cleared at the last minute.”

“If someone is impeached, they cannot vie for the position, but the question is, have they exhausted the avenues available to them?” Chege posed.

“We’ve seen cases of impeached leaders like Mike Sonko who were allowed to vie after last-minute clearances,” she said.

She also referenced Sirisia MP, John Waluke, who was permitted to contest despite a corruption conviction, as he had not been sentenced or imprisoned at the time of registration.

Chege emphasized the need to fast-track integrity-related cases to avoid last-minute confusion, urging electoral bodies to ensure clarity ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST