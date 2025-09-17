Interior CS MURKOMEN defends Police Officers asking for 'fuel' from Kenyans - “It Is Not Corruption”

Wednesday, September
17, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended
police officers who request fuel from members of the public, insisting the
practice should not be mistaken for corruption.
Speaking at the Jukwaa La Usalama forum in Homa Bay
on Tuesday, Murkomen explained that the Government currently allocates 450
litres of fuel per police vehicle each month, an amount he says is insufficient
for operational needs.
“The reason police officers are asking for fuel is because
it is the truth.”
“I will not sugar-coat it,” Murkomen stated, adding that in
urban areas, the allocation is often depleted by the 18th of every
month due to frequent deployments.
To address the shortfall, Murkomen revealed that the Government
is reviewing the fuel policy, with proposals to increase the monthly allocation
to 650 litres per vehicle.
He also issued a stern warning to chiefs handling defilement
cases in informal kangaroo courts, calling the practice illegal and harmful.
Murkomen vowed that any chief found shielding perpetrators
or involved in such cases will be dismissed and prosecuted.
“GBV and defilement cases must be investigated and
prosecuted. They cannot be resolved outside the law,” he said.
Murkomen urged citizens to support law enforcement efforts,
especially in protecting children and eliminating defilement from communities.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
