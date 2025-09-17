Interior CS MURKOMEN defends Police Officers asking for 'fuel' from Kenyans - “It Is Not Corruption”







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended police officers who request fuel from members of the public, insisting the practice should not be mistaken for corruption.

Speaking at the Jukwaa La Usalama forum in Homa Bay on Tuesday, Murkomen explained that the Government currently allocates 450 litres of fuel per police vehicle each month, an amount he says is insufficient for operational needs.

“The reason police officers are asking for fuel is because it is the truth.”

“I will not sugar-coat it,” Murkomen stated, adding that in urban areas, the allocation is often depleted by the 18th of every month due to frequent deployments.

To address the shortfall, Murkomen revealed that the Government is reviewing the fuel policy, with proposals to increase the monthly allocation to 650 litres per vehicle.

He also issued a stern warning to chiefs handling defilement cases in informal kangaroo courts, calling the practice illegal and harmful.

Murkomen vowed that any chief found shielding perpetrators or involved in such cases will be dismissed and prosecuted.

“GBV and defilement cases must be investigated and prosecuted. They cannot be resolved outside the law,” he said.

Murkomen urged citizens to support law enforcement efforts, especially in protecting children and eliminating defilement from communities.

