RUTO’s Senior Economic Advisor DAVID NDII warns AI will wipe out half of Kenya’s payroll jobs - “I Have News for You”







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Presidential Council of Economic Advisors Chairperson, David Ndii, has sounded the alarm over the future of Kenya’s labour market, warning that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalisation will eliminate 50 per cent of payroll jobs.

In a post shared on his X account on Saturday, September 20th, Ndii urged Kenyans to prepare for a dramatic shift in employment.

“I have news for you… Digitisation and Artificial Intelligence will eat 50 per cent of payroll jobs,” he stated.

Ndii pointed to the banking sector as a prime example of automation’s impact, noting that its workforce plateaued a decade ago.

He emphasized that digital transformation is no longer a distant threat but a present reality.

He explained that payroll jobs make up only 15 per cent of Kenya’s workforce, with the remaining 85 per cent already relying on informal employment.

“Clinging to formal employment is no longer sustainable,” he warned.

Looking ahead, Ndii projected that by 2050, 90 per cent of employment will be in the gig economy - driven by freelance work, short-term contracts and self-employment.

He urged Kenyans, especially the youth, to embrace digital skills and innovation to remain competitive.





