Police raid a shop in Nyeri after getting intelligence reports, recover 292 stolen mobile phones and arrest a suspect (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September
20, 2025 - Police in Nyeri yesterday arrested a 32-year-old man after
recovering 292 suspected stolen mobile phones and four laptops during a raid in
Nyeri Township.
The operation, led by the OCS Nyeri Police Station, was
based on intelligence that the shop was being used as a trading point for
stolen electronic devices.
Upon searching the premises, officers found hundreds of used
phones and laptops.
The suspect was unable to provide proof of ownership.
He was booked at Nyeri Police Station and remains in custody
as investigations continue.
An inventory of the recovered gadgets has been prepared, and
police are working to trace their rightful owners.
The National Police Service applauded the vigilance of officers and members of the public, pledging to sustain crackdowns on criminal networks dealing in stolen property.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments