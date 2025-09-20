Police raid a shop in Nyeri after getting intelligence reports, recover 292 stolen mobile phones and arrest a suspect (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Police in Nyeri yesterday arrested a 32-year-old man after recovering 292 suspected stolen mobile phones and four laptops during a raid in Nyeri Township.

The operation, led by the OCS Nyeri Police Station, was based on intelligence that the shop was being used as a trading point for stolen electronic devices.

Upon searching the premises, officers found hundreds of used phones and laptops.

The suspect was unable to provide proof of ownership.

He was booked at Nyeri Police Station and remains in custody as investigations continue.

An inventory of the recovered gadgets has been prepared, and police are working to trace their rightful owners.

The National Police Service applauded the vigilance of officers and members of the public, pledging to sustain crackdowns on criminal networks dealing in stolen property.





The Kenyan DAILY POST