Police nab suspects in Makadara car theft syndicate (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Police in Nairobi yesterday conducted a targeted operation in the Makadara area, netting key suspects in a motor vehicle theft ring.

During the operation, officers arrested one suspect and recovered a stolen Toyota Axio that had been fitted with false number plates.

Upon inspection, the chassis number was found to match a vehicle reported stolen at Mutuya Police Station.

Following interrogation, the suspect provided crucial leads that directed officers to a second accomplice.

Both suspects are now in custody, awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to combating crime across the country and called on the public to cooperate by sharing timely information that can aid in security operations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST