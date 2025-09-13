No-nonsense Kenyan mother warns ‘team mafisi’ as her daughter joins KMTC - “Wacha Msichana Asome” (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - A fiery Kenyan mother has gone viral after posting a bold warning to men eyeing her daughter, who recently joined Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

In the trending clip, she insists her daughter must focus solely on her studies and not be “disturbed” by romantic distractions.

Initially admitted to a KMTC campus far from home, the mother revealed that she intervened and had her daughter transferred to a nearby college so she could monitor her closely - ensuring she commutes daily from home rather than staying in a hostel.

Her unapologetic stance has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised her protective instincts, calling her a “real African mum.”

Others argued that while her intentions are noble, such tight control could stifle her daughter’s social development and independence.

The video has ignited a lively debate on parenting, boundaries and the balance between guidance and freedom.

The Kenyan DAILY POST