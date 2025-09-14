RUTO worships at the State House mabati church which he is upgrading to a Ksh 1.2 billion facility (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - President William Ruto has once again drawn attention after choosing to worship at the humble mabati church within State House, Nairobi, just as plans to transform it into a Ksh 1.2 billion state-of-the-art facility take shape.

The modest iron-sheet structure, which has long served as a place of worship for the President and his close circle, is reportedly undergoing a massive facelift that will see it upgraded into a modern mega-sanctuary befitting the Head of State.

Photos from the service show Ruto deep in prayer, surrounded by congregants, as speculation swirls over the lavish cost of the upcoming project.

The President reiterated his intention to construct a larger and more permanent place of worship within the State House.

“Here at State House, God will bless us to get a better place for worship. We will not have some people worshipping from outside since we will have a bigger place,” said Ruto.

“I am confident that God will make provisions for us to have a place where we can worship Him in this compound,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST