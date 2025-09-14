Kenyan mother left in tears after returning home to find all her savings destroyed by her child (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - A Kenyan mother is counting losses after coming home, only to discover that her child had destroyed all the money she had been saving.

The distraught woman revealed that she had carefully tucked away the cash for future use, only for her little one to tear it into pieces while playing.

A video of the shredded notes has since gone viral online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

While some sympathized with the mother’s pain, others could not help but laugh, saying it was an innocent mistake that highlighted the mischief of children.

The woman’s plight has also ignited debate on social media, with many advising parents to keep their savings in banks or mobile wallets to avoid similar tragedies.

Kenyan mother left in tears after returning home to find all her savings destroyed by her child pic.twitter.com/rtYj8Xc8h1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST