SHAME as CS OPARANYA’s nephew is found homeless in the streets of Nairobi - Says he has been blocked from meeting him (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi after Environment County Officer Geoffrey Mosiria stumbled upon a homeless man who shockingly claimed to be a relative of CS Wycliffe Oparanya from Butere.

The man, who was found living in deplorable conditions on the streets, alleged that he had been blocked from accessing the former Kakamega Governor and now Cabinet Secretary.

Mosiria was visibly moved by the man’s plight and promised to follow up on the matter.

A video of the encounter has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

Many Kenyans expressed disbelief that a senior Government official’s kin could end up homeless, while others questioned whether the man was genuinely related to Oparanya or just seeking attention.

Watch the video.

CS OPARANYA’s nephew found homeless in the streets of Nairobi pic.twitter.com/mrTaqGgs7Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST