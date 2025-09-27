RUTO speaks on alleged deal with DONALD TRUMP to allow deportation of illegal immigrants from US to Kenya

Saturday, September
27, 2025 - President William Ruto has dismissed claims that Kenya is part
of a deal with the United States Government, led by President Donald Trump, to
accept deported illegal immigrants.
Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of the United
Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Ruto clarified that his administration has not
received any formal request from Washington regarding the matter.
Asked by a France 24 journalist whether Kenya had
been approached like other African nations, such as Ghana, Rwanda, South Sudan
and Uganda, Ruto said: “We have no such requests.”
He emphasized that any future engagement would be subject to
Kenya’s constitutional framework.
“If we were to get a request from the US Government, that
has to be in line with the Kenyan law,” Ruto added.
His remarks come shortly after Ugandan President Yoweri
Museveni approved a deal to receive deported immigrants from the US, sparking
mixed reactions.
Uganda, which hosts the largest refugee population in
Africa, placed strict conditions on the agreement, including rejecting
individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors.
Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Ministry also clarified that only
deportees from African countries will be considered for relocation.
