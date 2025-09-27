RUTO speaks on alleged deal with DONALD TRUMP to allow deportation of illegal immigrants from US to Kenya







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - President William Ruto has dismissed claims that Kenya is part of a deal with the United States Government, led by President Donald Trump, to accept deported illegal immigrants.

Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Ruto clarified that his administration has not received any formal request from Washington regarding the matter.

Asked by a France 24 journalist whether Kenya had been approached like other African nations, such as Ghana, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda, Ruto said: “We have no such requests.”

He emphasized that any future engagement would be subject to Kenya’s constitutional framework.

“If we were to get a request from the US Government, that has to be in line with the Kenyan law,” Ruto added.

His remarks come shortly after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni approved a deal to receive deported immigrants from the US, sparking mixed reactions.

Uganda, which hosts the largest refugee population in Africa, placed strict conditions on the agreement, including rejecting individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors.

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Ministry also clarified that only deportees from African countries will be considered for relocation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST