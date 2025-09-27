Governor NATEMBEYA calls for dignity and better job opportunities for Luhya community - "Mtu Akikufa Sisi Ndio Tunatafutwa Kuchimba Kaburi"







Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has issued a passionate appeal for the Luhya community to be treated with dignity and offered broader opportunities beyond domestic roles.

Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County, on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, Natembeya lamented the historical marginalisation of the Luhya, particularly in employment and infrastructure.

“Kila mtu anajua watu wetu wanatafutwa pale tu inapohitajika mfanyakazi wa nyumba… mtu akikufa sisi ndio tunatafutwa kuchimba kaburi,” he said.

Natembeya stressed that despite being one of Kenya’s largest ethnic groups, the Luhya have long been excluded from meaningful participation in national development.

He pointed to the scarcity of factories and job opportunities in the western region, noting that many educated youth remain unemployed.

He also warned against political exploitation, urging the community to be vigilant during election periods.

“During elections, people will come to buy votes. Take the money - it’s your tax - but your vote is your right.”

“Don’t be swayed by short-term favours,” he advised.

Calling for inclusive policies, Natembeya urged both Government and citizens to restore the dignity of the Luhya people.

“Our people deserve better lives and full participation in building the nation,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST