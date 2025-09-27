Orphan with No Hope to Top Scholar!! ODM MP who topped in KCPE graduates top of USIU Master’s Class







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi is celebrating a remarkable academic achievement after graduating as the top student in his Master of Arts in International Relations class at the 47th United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) graduation ceremony.

Amisi announced the milestone on Saturday, September 27th, revealing a stellar GPA of 3.913 out of 4.00.

“I thank God for this achievement,” he wrote on social media, reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings to academic excellence.

Amisi recalled being an orphaned boy who walked into Starehe Boys Centre 25 years ago with nothing but a padlock, having topped the Western Province in the 2000 KCPE exams with 590 marks.

“Today, the same boy graduates as top student… amidst a convoluted political environment and demanding public service,” he posted.

“We do not choose where, when, and whom to be born from, but we definitely have the power to choose our own destiny.”

Amisi, now a second-term MP aligned with the Kenya Moja political outfit, said his new qualification will enhance his work in Parliament, particularly in foreign affairs.

“This will really help improve my work, especially in the Foreign Relations Committee. Poverty is afraid of determination,” he added.

He currently serves on the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee, is Vice Chair of the Public Investments Committee, and sits on the Appointments Committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST