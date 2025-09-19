Run if a divorced man says his ex-wife wanted the divorce,” - LADY’s bold advice to single women sparks debate!







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Content creator Yinka Theisen has stirred up social media with her bold relationship advice to single women.

In a now-viral post, she warned ladies to steer clear of divorced men who claim their ex-wives initiated the breakup and refused to reconcile.

She wrote: “Ladies when you meet a divorced man & he tells you his ex-wife wanted the divorce & refused to reconcile, please run.”

“Don’t ask questions, just run. Don’t listen to lame excuses as to why.”

The post triggered mixed reactions with some netizens agreeing with her, suggesting the ex likely had valid reasons to leave, while others criticized her for condemning all divorced men.

