Run if a divorced man says his ex-wife wanted the divorce,” - LADY’s bold advice to single women sparks debate!

Friday, September 19, 2025 - Content creator Yinka Theisen has stirred up social media with her bold relationship advice to single women.
In a now-viral post, she warned ladies to steer clear of
divorced men who claim their ex-wives initiated the breakup and refused to
reconcile.
She wrote: “Ladies when you meet a divorced man & he
tells you his ex-wife wanted the divorce & refused to reconcile, please
run.”
“Don’t ask questions, just run. Don’t listen to
lame excuses as to why.”
The post triggered mixed reactions with some netizens agreeing with her, suggesting the ex likely had valid reasons to leave, while others criticized her for condemning all divorced men.
