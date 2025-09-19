“Marriage is for fools” - Controversial comedian CHEBET RONOH sparks debate with bold claim about marriage!







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan comedian and content creator Chebet Ronoh has ignited a fiery online debate after boldly declaring in a viral video that “marriage is for fools.”

Known for her unfiltered humour and outspoken personality, Ronoh’s comment quickly stirred reactions across social media, with critics accusing her of mocking a culturally and religiously revered institution.

But Ronoh didn’t flinch.

In a follow-up video, she challenged the outrage, asking, “If you truly believe marriage is essential, why are you offended that a stranger thinks it’s foolish?”

She argued that secure individuals aren’t easily rattled by differing opinions, adding, “In my 29 years, I’ve never seen a secure person stretched.”

“They are always grounded.”

The conversation has since split netizens split.

Some applauded her for questioning societal norms and expressing personal beliefs without apology.

Others felt she crossed a line, dismissing a tradition that holds deep meaning for many.

A recent survey among Gen Z has added context to Chebet Ronoh’s controversial remarks, revealing a generational shift in attitudes toward marriage and parenthood.

The findings showed that a significant majority of Gen Z respondents are increasingly opposed to traditional milestones like getting married or having children.

A growing number even identify as “cat mums” or pet parents, choosing to nurture animals over raising kids.

