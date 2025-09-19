Comedian EUNICE MAMMITO reacts after netizens claim her daughter looks like MULAMWAH







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Comedian Eunice Mammito has finally addressed online chatter suggesting her daughter bears a striking resemblance to fellow comedian Mulamwah.

The buzz began after Mammito unveiled her daughter’s face and baby daddy in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday, September 18th, 2025.

Known for keeping her private life low-key, Mammito surprised fans with elegant family portraits captioned simply “30+2,” ending months of speculation.

While many followers showered her with love and admiration, others couldn’t help but point out the child’s likeness to Mulamwah.

In true Mammito fashion, she responded with humour: “Ati mnasema niende DNA na Mulamwah #Wakenyathooh.”

Her cheeky clapback shows she’s unfazed by the gossip, embracing the moment with wit and grace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST