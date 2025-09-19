Comedian EUNICE MAMMITO reacts after netizens claim her daughter looks like MULAMWAH

Friday, September
19, 2025 - Comedian Eunice Mammito has finally addressed
online chatter suggesting her daughter bears a striking resemblance to fellow
comedian Mulamwah.
The buzz began after Mammito unveiled her daughter’s face
and baby daddy in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her 32nd birthday
on Thursday, September 18th, 2025.
Known for keeping her private life low-key, Mammito
surprised fans with elegant family portraits captioned simply “30+2,” ending
months of speculation.
While many followers showered her with love and admiration,
others couldn’t help but point out the child’s likeness to Mulamwah.
In true Mammito fashion, she responded with humour: “Ati
mnasema niende DNA na Mulamwah #Wakenyathooh.”
Her cheeky clapback shows she’s unfazed by the gossip, embracing the moment with wit and grace.
