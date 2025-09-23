Nairobi Woman Rep ESTHER PASSARIS opens up on a little-known struggle and why her billionaire husband failed to teach her Kikuyu







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has revealed her lifelong struggle with language, attributing it partly to dyslexia and dashed hopes that her Kikuyu husband would help her master his native tongue.

“I don’t speak Kikuyu. Thought a Kikuyu husband would enable the language; it didn’t.”

“A girl is allowed to dream,” she tweeted, responding to a follower who challenged her to record herself speaking Kikuyu.

Passaris went on to share that she failed Kiswahili in school and barely navigates “the King’s English,” though she’s picked up a few Italian phrases and Greek swear words along the way.

Rather than viewing her language limitations as a flaw, Passaris embraces them as part of her identity.

“One can fail a subject and still excel in life. You don’t need an A to succeed,” she wrote, adding, “I am perfectly imperfect.”

She also revealed that the Swahili she speaks today was learned on the campaign trail, not in a classroom.

“I own my story. I’m in love with the whole of me - the good, the bad, the ugly,” she said, reminding her followers that true connection begins with self-acceptance.

Esther Passaris, who is of mixed Kenyan and Greek descent, is married to Pius Mbugua Ngugi, a reclusive Kenyan billionaire known for his vast business empire, which includes interests in agriculture, real estate and manufacturing.

