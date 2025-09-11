Prof. MAKAU MUTUA reveals his mouth-watering salary as President RUTO’s Senior Advisor!







Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Prof. Makau Mutua has publicly disclosed his earnings as Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President.

Speaking during an interview with a local media house, Mutua disclosed that he receives a salary equivalent to that of a Cabinet Secretary

“I am paid the equivalent of a Cabinet Secretary,” he stated.

The current gross monthly salary for Cabinet Secretaries stands at approximately Ksh 990,000, inclusive of basic pay, housing allowance, and market adjustment.

Mutua was appointed to the advisory role on April 30th by President William Ruto, who lauded his extensive experience in legal, constitutional and human rights matters.

“Prof Mutua brings a wealth of experience… I welcome you to join a dynamic team of public servants in the implementation of our Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” Ruto announced via social media.

In response to the appointment, Mutua expressed gratitude and pledged to serve with “diligence, honor, and distinction,” emphasizing the centrality of the Constitution to Kenya’s governance.

Despite criticism over his decision to accept the role, Mutua defended his move in a statement issued on May 1st.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the law at the highest levels, especially in the United States.”

“I can’t think of a better way to serve my native Kenya,” he said.

He further noted that many of his critics would have accepted the position if offered, urging them to “chill” and allow qualified individuals to serve the nation.

“I believe my expertise will be of good service to the President and the country," he asserted.

