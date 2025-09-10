President RUTO’s Ksh 167,000 designer Sunglasses spark fresh debate over luxury lifestyle as Kenyans struggle (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - President William Ruto’s recent visit to Ethiopia has stirred buzz - not just for politics, but for his high-end fashion statement.

The Head of State was spotted wearing Cartier luxury sunglasses reportedly worth Ksh 167,000, adding a glossy touch to his public appearance.

But the sleek accessory quickly reignited public debate over his taste for luxury, especially as many Kenyans continue to grapple with soaring living costs.

This is not the first time Ruto’s wardrobe has raised eyebrows.

His appearance at Kasarani in Ferragamo Gancini sneakers - valued at over Ksh140,000 - sparked an online frenzy, with critics questioning the optics of such opulence during a local football match.





The Italian brand, known for its celebrity clientele including Jay-Z and David Beckham, symbolizes exclusivity and wealth - qualities many feel are out of step with the realities of ordinary citizens.

Ruto’s collection of luxury wristwatches, some reportedly worth close to Ksh5 million, has only added fuel to the fire.

“How can he parade in luxury brands while people sleep hungry?” one user posted on X.

