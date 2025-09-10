Kenyan man breaks down after wife dies shortly after delivery due to lack of blood (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has surfaced online showing a Kenyan man weeping uncontrollably after his wife tragically died shortly after giving birth.

According to reports, the young mother developed complications and urgently needed a blood transfusion, but the family struggled to get blood on time.

Sadly, she passed away, leaving behind a newborn baby.

The emotional clip has touched thousands of Kenyans, with many taking to social media to condemn the persistent shortage of blood in hospitals and call on the Government to strengthen the country’s health system.

Guys I have failed my wife. She's gone.



My wife is Dead.



God why Her. pic.twitter.com/qjnMGmQf5N — THE HAWKER ERRANDS HH🇰🇪 (@_Wanyonyi1) September 10, 2025

Others expressed sympathy for the grieving man, who is now left to raise his infant without a wife by his side.

The incident has once again highlighted the deadly gaps in maternal healthcare in Kenya, where delays in accessing critical resources such as blood often prove fatal.

