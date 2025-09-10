Kenyan man breaks down after wife dies shortly after delivery due to lack of blood (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has surfaced online showing a Kenyan man weeping uncontrollably after his wife tragically died shortly after giving birth.
According to reports, the young mother developed
complications and urgently needed a blood
transfusion, but the family struggled to get blood on time.
Sadly, she passed away, leaving behind a newborn baby.
The emotional clip has touched thousands of Kenyans, with
many taking to social media to condemn
the persistent shortage of blood in hospitals and call on the Government
to strengthen the country’s health system.
Guys I have failed my wife. She's gone.— THE HAWKER ERRANDS HH🇰🇪 (@_Wanyonyi1) September 10, 2025
My wife is Dead.
God why Her. pic.twitter.com/qjnMGmQf5N
Others expressed sympathy for the grieving man, who is now
left to raise his infant without a wife by his side.
The incident has once again highlighted the deadly gaps in maternal healthcare in Kenya, where delays in accessing critical resources such as blood often prove fatal.
