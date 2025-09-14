President RUTO drops UHURU’s sister, KRISTINA KENYATTA-PRATT, in new Government appointments

Sunday, September 14, 2025 - In a fresh wave of Government appointments, President William Ruto has named five new parastatal heads.
Among the most notable changes is the replacement of Dr.
Kristina Kenyatta-Pratt—sister to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has
chaired the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya since 2002.
She now makes way for Prof. Francis Ndungu Kibera, whose
appointment takes effect immediately.
The President also reappointed Ahmed Duale Ahmed as
Executive Chairperson of the Ewaso Ng’iro North River Basin Development
Authority for another three-year term.
At the Bandari Maritime Academy, engineer Lung’azi Chai
Mangale, a former Kwale gubernatorial aspirant, was tapped to lead the board of
trustees.
Paul Mbatha, who unsuccessfully vied for the Mwala MP seat
on an ODM ticket, will serve as non-executive Chairperson of the President’s
Award Board.
Meanwhile, former Ijara MP Ahmed Ibrahim Abass was appointed
to head the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council.
All appointments were formalized in the September 12th
Kenya Gazette and took effect the same day.
