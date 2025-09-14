President RUTO drops UHURU’s sister, KRISTINA KENYATTA-PRATT, in new Government appointments







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - In a fresh wave of Government appointments, President William Ruto has named five new parastatal heads.

Among the most notable changes is the replacement of Dr. Kristina Kenyatta-Pratt—sister to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has chaired the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya since 2002.

She now makes way for Prof. Francis Ndungu Kibera, whose appointment takes effect immediately.

The President also reappointed Ahmed Duale Ahmed as Executive Chairperson of the Ewaso Ng’iro North River Basin Development Authority for another three-year term.

At the Bandari Maritime Academy, engineer Lung’azi Chai Mangale, a former Kwale gubernatorial aspirant, was tapped to lead the board of trustees.

Paul Mbatha, who unsuccessfully vied for the Mwala MP seat on an ODM ticket, will serve as non-executive Chairperson of the President’s Award Board.

Meanwhile, former Ijara MP Ahmed Ibrahim Abass was appointed to head the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council.

All appointments were formalized in the September 12th Kenya Gazette and took effect the same day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST