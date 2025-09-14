Makutano Tragedy in Pictures!! 5 dead as speeding miraa proboxes cause fatal crash (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Five people were confirmed dead and several others injured following a tragic road accident on the Mwea–Embu Highway near Zetic Hospital, Vi-Makutano, early Sunday morning, September 14th.

The fatal crash involved two Toyota Probox vehicles reportedly ferrying miraa to Nairobi at high speed.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicles appeared to be racing, recklessly overtaking each other along a sharp bend when one collided head-on with a boda boda rider approaching from the opposite direction.

The impact killed the rider instantly and caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

Among the deceased were the boda boda rider, two male drivers, and two female passengers.

Images from the scene showed mangled wreckage and debris scattered across the highway, with one Probox severely crushed on the driver’s side, indicating the force of the collision.

“There were two miraa cars speeding dangerously. One hit a motorcycle while overtaking a tuk-tuk. There was no space, and the rider died on the spot,” said a witness.

Another local resident confirmed the vehicles were en route to Nairobi’s miraa markets and blamed the crash on reckless driving.

The area has long been considered a black spot, with residents urging authorities to install speed bumps or expand the road to curb frequent accidents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST