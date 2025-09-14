Gloves Off as GACHAGUA dares RUTO and KINDIKI - ‘Come abuse me in Karatina if you’re men enough”







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a fiery attack on President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, accusing them of undermining Mt Kenya’s unity and sponsoring smear campaigns against him.

Speaking in Nyeri, Gachagua declared himself the region’s political kingpin and challenged the two leaders to confront him directly in Karatina if they were truly bold.

“I want to tell the President and his deputy to stop sponsoring people to abuse me.”

“If you and your deputy are man enough, come here to Karatina and abuse me from here,” Gachagua said in a statement that has since gone viral.

His remarks came days after Ruto hosted thousands of Murang’a leaders at State House, Nairobi, a move Gachagua claims was part of a broader strategy to buy loyalty in Mt Kenya.

He urged residents to accept the money but reject Ruto’s political agenda.

Gachagua also accused Kindiki of using Government forums to subtly attack him, while Ruto allegedly belittled his academic credentials during a recent address to teachers.

Gachagua has joined forces with leaders like Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi and Fred Matiang’i to mount a unified challenge against Ruto’s administration ahead of 2027 elections.

