Married Kenyan woman, who is struggling to have a baby, cries for help in viral post - “Nimejaribu Kupata Mtoto Lakini Wapi”







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - A deeply emotional post by a Kenyan woman desperate to have a baby has gone viral, sparking widespread conversation about the pressure society places on married women to conceive.

In her heartfelt message, the woman shared her painful journey of trying to have a child.

Despite undergoing multiple ultrasound scans in both public and private hospitals, doctors found no medical issues.

She also tried herbal remedies and birth control pills, hoping to balance her hormones, but nothing worked.

“I need some advice so I can get help… I was told to use birth control pills because it might be hormones, but it even made it worse.”

“Now I can’t know when I am fertile or ovulating, and it is stressing me out,” she wrote.

Her post drew dozens of responses, with many offering support, encouragement, and practical advice.

One user reminded her that infertility can affect both men and women, urging her not to carry the burden alone.

Beyond the medical struggle, her story highlights a deeper societal issue; the expectation that women must bear children soon after marriage.

In many communities, a woman’s value is unfairly tied to motherhood, and delays in conception often lead to judgment, unsolicited advice and emotional distress.





