KISII man lynched after killing his father, years after hacking his own brother to death (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Tension gripped Inani Village in Bobasi, Kisii County, after enraged residents lynched a man accused of killing his father.

The suspect, identified as Enock Obwaya, reportedly attacked and fatally injured his father, James Ongori, before villagers set him ablaze.

Area residents said the suspect had a violent past.

A few years ago, he allegedly killed his brother, and just last month, he left his mother nursing injuries after attacking her as she shielded her grandchild.





Police have launched investigations into the incident.