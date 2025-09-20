Police intercept a 26-year-old man trafficking bhang worth Ksh 300,000 along Bungoma-Mumias Road (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Police in Mumias West Sub-County arrested a 26-year-old man yesterday for trafficking narcotic drugs along the Bungoma–Mumias Road.

Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted the suspect at Lukoye village and recovered 40 brooms of cannabis sativa with an estimated street value of KSh 300,000.

The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned in court.

The National Police Service lauded the officers for their swift action and reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying the fight against drug trafficking and related crimes.





The Kenyan DAILY POST