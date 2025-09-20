Ex-Auditor General EDWARD OUKO lands lucrative State job in latest Government appointments







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Former Auditor General Edward Ouko has been appointed Chairperson of the Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board, marking a significant return to public service.

The appointment was announced by Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi via a gazette notice dated September 19th.

Ouko will serve a three-year term.

Ouko, who served as Kenya’s first Auditor General under the 2010 Constitution from 2011 to 2019, is renowned for his bold audits that exposed misuse of public funds across national and County Governments.

His tenure included high-profile investigations such as the Eurobond audit, which revealed mismanagement of Ksh200 billion and led to tensions with the Executive.

After leaving office, Ouko cited political persecution, including the withdrawal of his security and pension.

He later resurfaced in 2023 when appointed by former Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u to lead a committee investigating pending Government bills.

That committee, still active, has reviewed Ksh 474 billion in claims, clearing Ksh206 billion worth of bills under Ksh 10 million.

Mbadi extended its term to December 31st, 2025.

Ouko also contributed to county-level reforms, having been appointed by Siaya Governor James Orengo to a team evaluating revenue and human resource systems.

Before his role as Auditor General, Ouko spent over two decades at the African Development Bank, specializing in audit and anti-fraud investigations.

In a separate announcement, Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe appointed Jackline Cherono, Joseph Karioki Ngige, and William Otemba Oyosi to the Tea Board of Kenya for a three-year term.

