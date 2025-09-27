Daring man arrested while trying to smuggle narcotics into Kenol Law Courts (PHOTO)







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Police officers in Murang’a South Sub-County foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into Kenol Law Courts and arrested a suspect.

The incident occurred during a routine inspection of the court’s holding cells, where court orderlies from Kenol Police Station intercepted a suspect carrying illegal substances.

A search revealed 71 rolls of bhang, five sachets of kuber and 18 tablets of cosmos concealed in his possession.

The suspect was immediately escorted to Kenol Police Station, where he was booked into custody pending processing and arraignment in court.

Police commended the vigilance of the officers, reiterating their commitment to safeguarding public spaces, including court premises, from criminal activity.





The Kenyan DAILY POST