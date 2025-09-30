Female nurse reveals how her experience at work makes her detest marriage - “The longer I stay here the more I don’t rate marriage”







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - A female nurse has sparked intense debate online after candidly sharing how her job has made her question the sanctity of marriage.

In a now-viral post, she wrote, “The longer I stay on this job, the more I don't rate marriage.”

“Your wife is in labour and you're flirting with me. As how nau? God please.”

Her raw honesty struck a nerve, with many netizens empathizing with her disillusionment, while others criticized her for generalizing based on one disturbing encounter.

The post has reignited conversations around fidelity and the realities healthcare workers witness daily and how some experiences shape their lives.

See the post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST