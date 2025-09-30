A smartly dressed thief captured on CCTV breaking into a house in Utawala Estate, before making away with a TV, a laptop, wrist watches and cash (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Residents of Utawala Estate in Nairobi are living in fear after a notorious burglar, believed to be behind a string of house break-ins in the area, was caught on CCTV executing a daring theft.

The incident occurred at Awori Lane Courts, where the well-dressed thief was recorded confidently walking into an apartment before ransacking the house.

In the footage, the suspect, dressed sharply like a respectable tenant, moves with ease as he searches through drawers, finally making away with a television set, a laptop, several wristwatches, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The brazen act has raised concerns among locals, who say the man has been terrorizing the estate for months.

They are now calling on the police to intensify investigations and put an end to the rising cases of burglaries targeting the fast-growing residential area.

