Outrage as KCSE candidate is suspended over chewing gum and ordered to buy gum for entire school worth Ksh16, 800! Mother cries for help!





Wednesday, September 3, 2025 - A Form Four student is staring down the possibility of missing her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams after being suspended for having chewing gum in her school bag.

The incident occurred during a routine search as students returned from mid-term break.

According to the student’s mother, the gum was left in the bag by mistake - an error her daughter admitted to.

What followed has left many stunned.

The school allegedly demanded the student provide chewing gum for all 580 pupils - amounting to KSh16,800 - before she could be readmitted.

“She’s already missed two major exams. I’ve paid her fees, yet I’m being asked to pay again through this fine,” the mother told NTV.

The story has ignited public outrage, with many questioning the legality and fairness of the punishment.

“How did they arrive at KSh16,800? School punishments should be realistic and within the law,” one netizen wrote.

Another added, “Parents are struggling to pay fees, and this is what you call discipline?”

Despite the backlash, some defended the school’s stance, arguing that rules must be respected.

“If chewing gum is prohibited, then let the student carry her cross,” a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, the school principal declined to comment, leaving many questioning whether disciplinary policies are being applied fairly.

With national exams just weeks away, the student’s academic future remains uncertain - all over a forgotten pack of gum.