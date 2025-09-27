OSCAR SUDI blasts UHURU for criticizing RUTO and SHA - "We Know What Is Disturbing Him"







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has launched a scathing attack on former President Uhuru Kenyatta following his remarks at the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference held in Nairobi on Friday, September 26th.

Uhuru criticized President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of reversing Jubilee-era gains and implementing “untried, untested schemes” that have yet to deliver results.

He also alleged that law enforcement is being weaponized against dissenters.

In a fiery response, Sudi accused Uhuru of hypocrisy, claiming that the former President left the country in a poor state.

“We found the country in a very bad state. He should relax and allow his younger brother to lead,” Sudi said.

He defended Ruto’s leadership, praising his bold decisions and commitment to long-term development.

Sudi suggested that Uhuru is unsettled by the possibility that Ruto’s legacy could eclipse his own.

“We know what is disturbing him,” Sudi declared, adding that the current administration is executing a manifesto originally crafted in 2013 when the two leaders first sought office together.

He accused Uhuru of lacking the courage to implement the plans they had jointly envisioned.

“He was a coward to undertake development. He should relax and see how work is done.”

Once close allies, Uhuru and Ruto fell out in 2018 after Uhuru’s handshake with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Uhuru later backed Raila’s unsuccessful 2022 presidential bid, which Ruto won with 7.1 million votes to Raila’s 6.9 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST